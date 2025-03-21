Two human trafficking operations take place in Harris County

The Brief Two human trafficking operations happened this week in Harris County. The Precinct 4 Constables Office arrested over a dozen men accused of solicitation of prostitution. A sting by the TABC in northeast Houston brought 25 possible trafficking victims in for questioning.



Law enforcement are cracking down on human trafficking. Two operations in the Houston area that happened this week have netted more than a dozen arrests.

Harris County sex crime stings

What we know:

On Thursday, investigators with Constable Mark Herman's Criminal Investigations Division, Special Operations Unit, K9 Unit, and Drone Operations Unit, explained a three-day operation that targeted prostitution and human trafficking.

During the operation, they say 20 male suspects ranging in age from their late teens to late 50's were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution after soliciting sexual acts from undercover investigators.

"We basically went after the supply and demand side of prostitution," said Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The female deputies went undercover and walked the streets to arrest those attempting to buy sex. Constable Herman didn't reveal the exact locations where the arrests were made, but said the operation targeted areas known for frequent prostitution complaints.

"These individuals are alleged to have propositioned these undercover officers for sex," said Constable Herman. "Many of these places where we set up were around schools, churches and our communities we serve."

Meanwhile, in northeast Houston, agents from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, ICE's Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, and Harris County District Attorney's Office conducted a joint operation at a Houston-area bar following an investigation into allegations of prostitution and human trafficking.

More than 30 agents took part in the operation at Fridas Sports Bar on McCarty Street late Thursday night. TABC victim services interviewed 25 potential human trafficking victims who were at the bar.

"Even just interviewing them to try to gain the crucial information," said Sacks. "So that way they can go after the ones that are causing harm, going after traffickers, and also going after the purchasers."

Constable Mark Herman said more operations like the one that took place in Precinct 4 will be happening in other precincts.

The TABC said their investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Prevention and protection

By the numbers:

Street Grace is a nonprofit organization that works to eradicate sexual exploitation of individuals through prevention and protection.

"When it comes to buyers, buyers 99% of the time are going to be males and when you look at who's doing it, it can be anybody," said Michelle Sacks, the executive director for Street Grace Texas.

For resources on human trafficking from Street Grace, click here.