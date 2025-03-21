McCarty Street raid: Houston sports bar targeted after allegations of human trafficking, prostitution
HOUSTON - Multiple federal and Houston-area agencies were involved in a raid in east Houston after allegations of human trafficking and prostitution.
The incident unfolded at a sports bar on McCarty Street on Thursday night.
McCarty Street raid
What we know:
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) told FOX 26 they conducted a joint operation at Fridas Sports Bar late Thursday night.
According to TABC, 25 possible trafficking victims were interviewed during the bar operation.
In a statement, the TABC said the raid was tied to an investigation after reports of human trafficking and prostitution. The Commission said they worked with local, state, and federal task force partners on the investigation as they gathered evidence.
TABC reported it was a joint operation with ICE's Homeland Security Investigations, the Harris County District Attorney's Office, and the FBI.
The Commission said the bar is still under criminal and administrative investigations.
What we don't know:
At this time, we do not know if anyone or how many people were placed in custody or detained.
TABC statement on Fridas raid
What they're saying:
The TABC issued a statement to FOX 26 regarding the raid. The following quotes were mentioned in the statement:
Kevin J. Lilly, TABC Chairman
- "This operation resulted from weeks of investigation into alleged criminal activity taking place at the bar…. Let there be no mistake: Illegal conduct has no place in a TABC-licensed business, and we will continue to take action against any bad actors who think they can use a legitimate business as a front for their crimes."
- "This success wouldn’t have been possible without the outstanding work and support of our partners at all levels of government … Public safety is, by nature, a joint effort. Coordinating our efforts and supporting our partner agencies are crucial to working efficiently toward a safer Texas."
Thomas Graham, TABC Executive Director
- "TABC’s victim services coordinators are experts at talking to individuals who have been victimized by organized crime." … "Our goal is, first and foremost, to remove them from danger and to connect them with the resources they need, from medical help to counseling."
The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.