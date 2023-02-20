Two Houston police officers were stabbed while responding to a welfare check on Saturday.

Senior Police Officer S. Nguyen, 41, and Officer C. Eko, 33, both suffered stab wounds and were transported to Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center Hospital. The officers were stabbed in the neck and chin.

According to police reports, officers responded to a welfare check at 13310 Agarita Lane around 9 a.m. where a male was reported to be in crisis.

At the scene, officers located a male and attempted to deescalate the situation. As officers tried to detain the male, the male pulled out a knife and was able to stab Officers Nguyen and Eko.

Officer Eko, would then shoot the male suspect, killing him.

Officer Nguyen was sworn in as an officer in August 2008 and is assigned to the Westside Patrol Division. Officer Eko is assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division and was sworn in as an officer in May 2019.

The officer-involved shooting will be investigated by the HPD Specials Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.