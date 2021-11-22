Two dogs shot, beaten to death discovered in plastic bag with a third dog still alive in Liberty Co.

"It’s horrible. It’s heartbreaking, I mean who does that," said dog rescuer Lisa Noble.

Noble and fellow dog rescuer Brat Hilton have spent years feeding and tending to abandoned dogs in the Plum Grove area of Liberty County.

"We can see anywhere from 50 dogs to 100 dogs depending on how long we are out here," Noble said.

What they came across on Sunday is hard to fathom.

"We came across this poor innocent-looking little dog sitting there, looking spaced out, not knowing what was going on?" said Noble. "At first, I thought it was just him by himself, then I realized there are two other dogs there."

Those two dogs were dead apparently beaten and shot in the head.

"It took somebody really mad to do what they did to those dogs, they literally beat them to death, and display it for everyone to see it," said Hilton.

Tom Heller with dog rescue group, This is Houston, rushed the dog that survived to Vergi Emergency Animal Hospital.

"They think he will make it," said Heller. "They took his eye out last night and they took X-rays today, and did find some fractures in his skull. So we’re going to take him to a specialist to see what we can do there."

"What I don’t understand is why they left them in front for everyone to see, it’s kind of like they displayed them," said Laura Forma with This is Houston.

"I think people that do that, are probably going to do it to people too, that’s their mindset," Heller said.

