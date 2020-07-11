Two dead, another hospitalized following morning shooting in Baytown

article

Baytown police are investigating following a morning shooting that left two dead and another in the hospital.



According to a release, Baytown police responded to a report of multiple shots fired just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3400 block of Rollingcreek Drive.



Authorities said when officers arrived, they spoke with a family member who said she was on the phone with one of the victims.

That’s when, police said, they entered the garage of the home and found 17-year-old Jocelyn Chairez dead on the scene.



49-year-old Norma Martinez was also located by officers, but also had multiple gunshot wounds. She was airlifted to Memorial Herman Hospital.



The release stated officers continued searching the home and found 52-year-old Efrain Lucatero in the yard, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.



Police added that another adult female was able to get out of the house uninjured and is currently being interviewed by Baytown Homicide Detectives.



Authorities said the investigation into the case is ongoing.