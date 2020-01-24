Expand / Collapse search

Two Cy-Fair ISD schools are closed due to massive building explosion

Cypress
FOX 26 Houston
A building exploded near Gessner Road and Clay Road in northwest Houston early Friday morning.

CYPRESS, Texas - Cypress-Fairbanks ISD has decided to close two campuses due to the building explosion in northwest Houston.

The district announced Friday morning that Bane Elementary school and Dean Middle School will be closed to all students and staff. All other district facilities will be open.

The district announced that in an abundance of precaution, students at nearby schools will remain indoors due to air quality concerns.