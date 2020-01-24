Two Cy-Fair ISD schools are closed due to massive building explosion
article
CYPRESS, Texas - Cypress-Fairbanks ISD has decided to close two campuses due to the building explosion in northwest Houston.
MORE: Building explosion in northwest Houston felt miles away
The district announced Friday morning that Bane Elementary school and Dean Middle School will be closed to all students and staff. All other district facilities will be open.
The district announced that in an abundance of precaution, students at nearby schools will remain indoors due to air quality concerns.