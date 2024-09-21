The Brief According to Deer Park police, Chicago teens David Dye, 17, and Iyanna Perry, 18, were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing iPhone 16s just delivered to homes. Dye and Perry had just flown into the Houston area earlier in the day and were planning on leaving the following Friday. The pair also spent time in Katy, Fort Bend County, La Porte, and Deer Park, police say.



The Deer Park Police Department arrested two Chicago teenagers on Friday in connection with a series of package thefts involving iPhone 16 deliveries.

Police report 17-year-old David Dye and 18-year-old Iyanna Perry are suspected of stealing packages that had just been delivered to homes in the Deer Park area.

Officers received two calls around 6 p.m. on Friday about the thefts and after viewing Ring security camera footage saw the two suspects and the vehicle they were in. Deer Park PD were able to identify the license plate using the Flock license plate reader.

Not long after, they located the vehicle circling a nearby neighborhood, stopped the car, and arrested both Dye and Perry.

David Dye and Iyanna Perry (Courtesy of Deer Park Police Department)

According to investigators, Dye and Perry had flown to Houston from Chicago earlier on Friday and had begun stealing packages containing iPhone 16s. It is unknown how they knew about the deliveries.

GPS data from the suspects' rental vehicle showed they spent considerable time driving through neighborhoods in Katy, Fort Bend County, La Porte, and Deer Park. The pair had planned to stay in the area until the following Friday before returning home.

Police are asking any possible victims of package theft in these areas to contact their local police department to file a report as the investigation continues.