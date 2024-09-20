The Brief A teenage suspect is accused of two separate sexual assault and robbery incidents in the Greenspoint area. These incidents have caused concern and fear among residents in the area. The suspect is described as a teenage male, and a cash reward is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.



Houston police are intensifying their search for a teenage suspect accused of two separate sexual assault and robbery incidents in the Greenspoint area.

The attacks occurred on September 9 and 12 at the Life at Brighton Estates on the 100 block of Aldine Bender Road, and Brittmore Apartments located on the 16000 block of Imperial Valley. The complexes are separated by a single fence. In both cases, police say the suspect, believed to be between 17 and 19-years-old, approached the female victims, pulled out a handgun, demanded their belongings, and sexually assaulted them. Investigators say one woman was placed in a headlock by the teen, almost losing consciousness.

HPD releases video of what they say is a teen suspect in two separate robberies and sexual assaults in the Greenspoint area.

Neighbors in the area are both outraged and concerned about the safety of their community following these incidents. Surveillance footage of the suspect has been released and has led to some residents recognizing him as someone who may live nearby.

"He's sick, man. He's sick," says resident John Taylor. "He needs to get caught. Wherever he is. Somebody needs to get him."

"I heard a loud scream. We normally hear loud noises all the time, so I kinda ignored it," said a neighbor who lives at the Brittmore. "We normally just mind our business around here, but looking back, I wish I would've looked into it."

That same neighbor says minutes later, another male neighbor tried to intervene.

"The guy asked him, hey what are you doing? He was like, I'm f****** her. Guy turned around, pointed a gun at him, and ran off," the man said.

Neighbors at the Brittmore are now passing out flyers to each other to be vigilant and safe.

Residents at the Brighton apartments said they were given a notice from their leasing office, but it only mentioned there was an incident, and no mention of a sexual assault. One woman says she's spotted him hopping the fence between complexes recently, and hoping he's caught.

"I know it's a lot of stuff going on, but it's gotta be stopped at some point. Why would you be attacking older people?" Keisha asks.

Police say the teen is about 5'9" tall. There's a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information that helps police find him.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.