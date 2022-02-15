Two adults arrested after assaulting Klein ISD administrators, school officials say

article

Two adults were arrested following a meeting with Klein Independent School District administrators on Tuesday.

According to Klein ISD, the two adults, one of whom is a parent of a former student, became angry and assaulted the administrators.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Medical personnel and Klein ISD police immediately responded and arrested the adults.

School officials said the Harris County District Attorney has accepted charges of felony assault of a public servant.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Officials said the administrators are recovering at home.

In a statement, school officials said, "Klein ISD values its partnerships with families and will always work with families in the best interest of students. Violent conduct of this nature will never be tolerated in Klein ISD. The district will always pursue these matters to the fullest extent of the law in support of our staff and students."

Advertisement

Officials added no students were involved in the altercation at any time.