There’s a whole day dedicated to celebrating the delicious, melty grilled cheese sandwich.

In honor of National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12, Twisted Grilled Cheese is offering a discount at two of their restaurants.

MORE: Chipotle to give away 30,000 burritos on National Burrito Day

The deal is good at the location at 5555 Washington Ave. in Houston and 24811 Katy Freeway in Katy.

Photo courtesy Twisted Grilled Cheese

On April 12, the first 50 customers at the two locations will get 30% off their order. Customers can also get a 5 Cheese Classic Grilled Cheese for $5 at both locations from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food truck locations and the Memorial Mall location are excluded from the deal.