Chipotle to give away 30,000 burritos on National Burrito Day

National Burrito Day is on Thursday and one national restaurant chain is gearing up to offer free burritos.

According to a release, burrito fans can score 20,000 free burritos on Wednesday, April 5 via Grubhub and then 10,000 free burritos on Twitter on Thursday, April 6 from Chipotle.

Inspired by burritos as Grubhub’s most ordered dish in 2022, Chipotle partnered with Grubhub to give fans an early chance to celebrate the holiday by giving away 20,000 free Chipotle burritos starting April 5, while supplies last. With orders $20+, diners can claim their free burrito through Grubhub in celebration of National Burrito Day. No promo code is needed, as the offer will be automatically applied at check-out for eligible Chipotle orders on the Grubhub platform, up to one redemption per diner.

Offer Details:

- Promo will be available for eligible orders at participating Chipotle locations on the Grubhub platform (including Seamless), for orders placed between April 5th through April 8th, or while supplies last.

- Order subtotal must be at least $20.

- To redeem, select one eligible burrito from the Chipotle menu on the Grubhub platform prior to checkout. Discount will automatically apply, and no promo code is required.

Chipotle is also rolling burritos right to fans’ doors on National Burrito Day with a $0 delivery fee offer with promo code "DELIVER" on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com on April 6. Higher menu prices and additional service fees apply for delivery. $10 min / $200 max, excl tax and fees. Valid 4/6/23, with use of promo code DELIVER on Chipotle website or app only. Terms: chipotle.com/NationalBurritoDay.

So enjoy those burritos on National Burrito Day!