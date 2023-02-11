Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee is asking for volunteers to pack supplies for those in Turkey and Syria.

Volunteers are needed on Monday for a day of preparation to send medical supplies to the people of Turkey and Syria affected by the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6. The death toll from the earthquake has reached more than 25,000.

The supplies will be packed at the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Warehouse at 16680 Central Green Boulevard.

Volunteers are asked to come starting at 8 a.m. and the event will go on all day.