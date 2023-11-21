Many people want to look their very best for the holidays. One of the most obvious signs of aging can take place around the neck, so we headed to Renew Body Contouring and Med Spa for five ideas to reduce the signs of a turkey neck.

The first treatment we witnessed is called Plexr plasma pin.

"Plexr uses pure plasma. What it does is it creates a micro-holing into the skin's surface. This device only affects the skin surface, allowing us to get permanent skin tightening and contraction," says Katina Kearns, owner of Renew Body Contouring and Med Spa.

The patient tells us it wasn't painful, because she got numbing cream. It takes about three sessions, and each takes 30 minutes.

"It's a very comfortable procedure. Again, it tightens the skin, giving it more of a permanent skin-tightening effect. So, my ladies love it to get rid of those fine lines and wrinkles and really get rid of that little gobble in the wobble," says Kearns. The cost is $2,400.

The second option is Dysport injections in the neck to help smooth out the neck and make it look more youthful.

"It helps to relax that muscle, so it draws that muscle back into the neck. Then there are other things that we can do like the Nefertiti, which is where we hyper dilute the Dysport. We then do kind of a grid pattern that really paralyzes those teeny tiny muscles that are on top, tightening it up. And then another option is threads. We love using the PDO threads. That pulls that neckline back and gives you really a non-surgical neck lift which is what my ladies look for. And then also things like jaw line, and again gets rid of that wobble in the gobble," explains Kearns.

PDO threads last about 18 months and cost $1,800.

We can't leave men out of the equation. While we witnessed four females undergoing the procedures, we checked in with a professional male who says he's trying to get rid of his waddle.

"So, this is a double chin /strawberry laser. This laser is amazing! It's a lipolysis laser. What it does is it's a low-level light laser that goes in, pokes holes in the fat cells, and allows for fat cells to release the fat, and then we use ultrasound to tighten the skin. So, this is kind of a two-in-one procedure. So of course, no wobble in his gobble," states a humorous Kearns.

It takes six weekly treatments and can last up to two years. The average cost is $1,500.

Treatment four is Forma. It uses radiofrequency to cause controlled thermal injury underneath the skin surface fat, but it gives beautiful skin tightening and contouring to that jawline. It's typically a series of six to eight treatments, lasting 30 minutes each time.

"It's a once-a-week treatment and it feels just like a hot stone massage," says Kearns. We asked the patient if she agreed, and she actually did! It has long-lasting results and costs $300 per treatment.

Last, but not least, this final patient underwent Fractora, a treatment that requires more recovery time than the others.

"We love this procedure! It is a little bit more aggressive, so we're using more of a microneedling effect to go in. It's controlled thermal heat injury to tighten the skin and can also help shrink and decrease the fat cells, but it gives more of a contraction to the muscle underneath the skin. It's really one of the closest things that you can get to a facelift or neck lift, without surgery," states Kearns. It takes two treatments and the average cost is $1,250.

