In the heart of Houston's culinary scene, The Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) has long been celebrated for its cuisine, drawing in patrons from near and far. However, recent revelations of financial mismanagement have cast a shadow over the establishment.

In a recent statement, TLH Co-owner Nakia Price revealed the challenging ordeal the restaurant has been navigating.

Courtesy of Turkey Leg Hut Facebook

"After gaining strength from leaving an abusive marriage, I was subsequently made aware of potential financial mismanagement at my company, The Turkey Leg Hut," Price said. "This prompted me to initiate a meticulous review with my new finance team. Unfortunately, we quickly uncovered financial discrepancies that demanded immediate action. This led to a temporary two-week payroll delay and the difficult decision to lay off six valued team members, promising their reemployment in late summer."

Founded by Lynn and Nakia Price, TLH began as a humble venture in a Houston Rodeo parking lot in 2015, quickly blossoming into a culinary sensation known for its signature turkey legs.

The married couple brought a blend of expertise with Lynn's roots in Houston's historic Third Ward and Nakia's background as a basketball scholar turned businesswoman.

However, Lynn took to social media to share that he was no longer a part of the business by sharing an email that was a notice of employment termination from the Senior Change Management consultant at Key Synergies. A company that is currently working with TLH.

Nakia shared that two employees were involved in financial misconduct paired with an issue of a two-week back-pay owed to employees.

Despite the upheaval, Nakia remains steadfast in her commitment to transparency and accountability. She acknowledges the impact of these decisions on her employees and expresses her hope for their eventual return once the restaurant has fully recovered.



