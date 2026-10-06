TSU students return to Science Building, report persistent mold smells and safety concerns

The Brief Texas Southern University allowed students back into its Science Building on Oct. 5 after shutting it down on Aug. 17 due to mold, condensation, and air quality issues. While TSU cites a Sept. 29 air assessment by Honesty Environmental Services that found acceptable conditions, students report a persistent musty smell. Returning during midterm week, students say nearly two months of remote learning severely hindered their hands-on lab experience, making it harder to prepare for exams.



Students at Texas Southern University were allowed back inside the Science Building on Monday, Oct. 5, after mold, condensation, and air quality issues forced the facility to shut down for nearly two months.

While university leadership claims remediation efforts are complete, returning students report smelling musty odors and seeing visible mold still lingering on classroom furniture and chairs.

The timing comes during midterms week, leaving many students concerned about their health while trying to focus on critical exams.

Two Months of Disruption for Hands-On Learning

The Science Building was abruptly closed on Aug. 17 after severe mold and air quality concerns were identified. As a result, science majors spent the first half of the fall semester learning online, receiving weekly updates from professors extending the closure.

For upperclassmen and seniors, the prolonged remote learning experience created significant academic roadblocks.

What they're saying:

"I do feel like it is a hindrance, especially since our counterparts with other universities around the world are getting that hands-on experience," said Alexiss Ozan, a TSU senior.

"With us not having the experiments and the hands-on time to be in the laboratories, it has made it extremely difficult and also even harder to be able to apply for internships because they want to see that you have the experience of working pipettes and such."

Ozan added that late-night and early-morning communications from the administration have added to the frustration.

TSU Cites Independent Assessment, But Questions Remain

Texas Southern University officials tell FOX 26 that the building was approved to reopen following an independent environmental assessment conducted on Sept. 29 by Honesty Environmental Services, Inc.

According to TSU, air sampling was performed across 20 interior locations, and the consultant recommended "no further environmental action" based on those results.

However, students returning for class this week say air testing results do not match what they are experiencing on the ground. Reports continue to surface of a persistent, moldy odor throughout the facility.

Dig deeper:

FOX 26 reached out directly to Honesty Environmental Services to request a copy of the lab results and details on their testing protocols. However, the firm stated they could not share their findings or comment on the assessment, citing a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

FOX 26 has submitted a formal public records request under the Texas Public Information Act to obtain all full, unedited air sampling data.

Health Experts Warn Against Ignoring Persistent Odors

Medical experts warn that passing an air quality test does not guarantee a building is entirely clear of environmental hazards, especially if occupants can still smell mold.

Dr. David Corry, a professor of immunology, allergy, and rheumatology at Baylor College of Medicine, explained that inhaling mold spores can pose real risks for susceptible individuals.

"So, if you inhale too much of those spores, and you have a genetic susceptibility to these kinds of infections and these kinds of mold infections in particular, then just inhaling the mold spores could lead to infection," Corry said. "By infections, I mean things like chronic sinusitis, asthma, there are certain skin conditions that can be mold or at least some kind of fungus related."

Corry noted that the human sense of smell is often a strong indicator that remediation work is incomplete.

"It's very hard to find anything that might improve on just our own nose," Dr. Corry added. "So if the kids in college and others are walking into these supposedly remediated buildings and can definitely smell that mustiness of mold – you know what? The problem is not over."

Students Plan to Mobilize and Demand Answers

As health concerns linger, student leaders are taking action to demand transparency from university administration.

TSU's Student Government Association announced on social media that they are planning an open forum with university officials to address building conditions. The forum is expected to take place in the coming days.

FOX 26 will continue to follow this story and update as public records and responses from university leadership become available.