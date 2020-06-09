TSU creates full scholarship for George Floyd’s daughter Gianna

article

Texas Southern University created a full scholarship fund for George Floyd's daughter Gianna to attend the school.

The announcement was made the day Houston-native George Floyd was laid to rest.

“The Board (of Regents), in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship to Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna,” TSU announced in a press release. “TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University."

Floyd was raised in Houston’s Third Ward. The 46-year-old died while in the custody of Minneapolis police last month.

He graduated in 1993 from Yates High School in Houston,