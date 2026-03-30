TSA lines improve at Houston's Bush Airport as paychecks are restored

The Brief TSA workers received retroactive pay covering multiple pay periods after weeks without pay. Airport lines at Bush Intercontinental have significantly improved as staffing stabilizes. Some employees may still experience slight delays in receiving full compensation.



After more than a month without pay, Transportation Security Administration officers are finally getting compensated, and travelers are already seeing the impact at airports.

TSA employees receive paychecks

Big picture view:

For the first time in 45 days, TSA employees are receiving paychecks after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security to pay workers affected by the partial government shutdown.

According to DHS, the majority of TSA employees received retroactive pay that included at least two full paychecks, covering pay periods four and five.

Lines improve at Bush Airport

Local perspective:

At George Bush Intercontinental Airport, conditions have changed dramatically in just a matter of days.

Where travelers once faced long lines and hours-long waits at security checkpoints, the scene is now much calmer. Passengers are moving quickly through TSA, with little to no wait times reported.

The disruption was driven by staffing shortages during the shutdown. Officials say more than 500 TSA officers left their jobs after going unpaid, while thousands of others were forced to call out.

With pay now being distributed, staffing levels appear to be improving, leading to shorter lines and a more efficient screening process.

What they're saying:

Travelers say they were prepared for the worst but were pleasantly surprised.

"We came six hours early — we were worried," one passenger, Erin Johnson, said.

Others described the experience as seamless, noting that the long waits they expected were no longer an issue.

Stabilizing airport conditions

Still, DHS officials say it may take time for operations to fully return to normal.

In a full statement, Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Lauren Bis said:

"Most TSA employees received a retroactive paycheck today that included at least two full paychecks covering pay periods 4 and 5 today. TSA officers are grateful to President Trump and Secretary Mullin for their leadership to put money back into the pockets of TSA employees who worked without pay during the ongoing Democrat DHS shutdown. Working without pay forced more than 500 officers to leave TSA and thousands were forced to call out.

A small population might see a slight delay due to a variety of reasons, including financial institution processing times or issues with their direct deposit. We are working aggressively with USDA’s National Finance Center to complete processing for the half paycheck they are owed from pay period 3 as soon as possible."

Officials say efforts are ongoing to ensure all employees receive full compensation and that staffing continues to stabilize.

For now, both TSA workers and travelers are experiencing a noticeable improvement after weeks of disruption.