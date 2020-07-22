TS Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic; 50% chance of depression forming in Gulf

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said satellite data indicated that Tropical Depression Seven has strengthened and is now a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed over the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is far from Texas and is just a concern for the Caribbean for now.

In the eastern Gulf of Mexico, a tropic wave now has a 50 percent risk of becoming a depression before making landfall on the Texas coast on Friday. It still looks like more showers for the Houston area similar to what we’ve had this week, and we will watch for any changes in the forecast.

Advertisement