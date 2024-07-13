Houston Mayor John Whitmire called the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally "unacceptable".

Trump was whisked off stage during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after gunshots rang through the crowd on Saturday.

In a statement, Trump said a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear. His campaign said he was "fine" and being checked out at a local facility.

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Get Expand

The Secret Service said the suspected shooter is dead, one spectator was killed and two other spectators were hurt.

"The shooting that happened at former President Donald Trump‘s rally today in Butler, Pennsylvania is unacceptable. I’m glad to know the former president is secure. Violence has no place in our society," Whitmire said in a statement. "I ask Houstonians to come together to condemn the violence and pray for the person who was shot and killed. Our hearts go out to the victim and their family during this difficult time."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was also among the Texans who shared reaction. Shortly after the shooting, he wrote on X "They try to jail him. They try to kill him. It will not work. He is indomitable."