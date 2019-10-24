Truett Foster McKeehan, son of Christian rapper and Fairfax native TobyMac, dead at 21

The eldest son of Christian rapper TobyMac, Truett Foster McKeehan, died on Wednesday, Fox News has learned.

A rep for TobyMac, whose real name is Toby McKeehan, told us that Truett died at his Nashville home. He was 21.

"Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss," the singer's rep said.

The Davidson County Medical Examiner's office said Truett died Wednesday but would not provide any further details.

Truett was an aspiring rapper. He went by the names Truett Foster, TRU, Shiloh and truDog online and collaborated with his father on a few tracks.

TobyMac, who is a native of Fairfax County, Virginia, was on tour in Canada but left to spend time with his wife, Amanda, and other children: twins Moses and Marlee, Leo, and Judah.