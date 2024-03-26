The United States House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into U.S. Representative Troy Nehls on Tuesday.

According to the Committee, "the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics have jointly decided to extend the matter regarding Representative Troy E. Nehls, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics on December 11, 2023."

Nehls is the U.S. Representative for Texas's 22nd congressional district which covers an area of southwest Houston.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) speaks to reporters upon arrival to a House Republican Conference meeting on November 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House is working through a Continuing Resolution presented by Speaker of the Ho Expand

It is clarified there is no indication a violation has occurred.

The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter on or before May 10, 2024.