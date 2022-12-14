Troy Khoeler case: State report details investigations before 7-year-old boy's death

The state has released its findings into the death of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found in a washing machine at his home in Spring. They found a troubled history from birth up until the day he died.

According to the findings by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, there were two Child Protective Services investigations within a four-month period. Both cases were closed after CPS could not determine whether marks and bruises found on the little boy's body were the result of abuse or, as the family claimed, accidents and rough-housing with other kids.

The report shows a history of abuse in Troy Khoeler's life; in 2015, as a newborn, he showed symptoms of drug withdrawal after his biological mother admitted to abusing hydrocodone and Xanax without a prescription during her pregnancy. The boy was also hospitalized and there were concerns that his mother did not understand his feeding schedule. They both tested positive for opiates and benzodiazepines, and Khoeler was eventually removed from his mother’s care.

The report indicated abuse in other foster homes before he was adopted by Tiffany and Jemaine Thomas in 2019.

According to his death report, someone told Child Protective Services in January of this year that they noticed bruises around little Troy’s eyes. He claimed he was hit by a toy while playing with his cousin, but the report notes that his story did not seem consistent with his marks and he could not provide additional details about his cousin or what happened before he was hit.

Investigators were also told Khoeler had gotten a black eye when he fell off his bed and hit his face on a nightstand about two months before that.

His adoptive father also said Troy injured himself while playing football with his cousin.

The family explained away a burn mark on Troy's back, saying it happened during a family gathering back in 2020. It was also noted that Troy was flinching during his interactions with investigators.

CPS investigated again March 31, when staff at Troy’s school reported bruises on his face. Investigators found a red mark covering half his eyelid along with a fingernail imprint on his neck.

Troy gave investigators different explanations, saying he’d fallen on concrete and his cousin had pushed him, and his parents claimed facial marks came from playing football and wrestling with his cousins.

Troy mentioned his adoptive father had tried to break his laptop and asked that he didn’t bring it home.

The boy was described as antsy and skittish during that interview.

The safety assessment from the January investigation was determined as low risk. The second investigation which closed in May, bumped the risk assessment up to moderate. That was less than three months before Khoeler was killed.

On July 28, Troy was found dead inside a top-load washing machine in the garage of his adoptive parents’ Spring home.

Investigators noted in the report that they were unable to confirm Khoeler’s reported injuries were the result of abuse.

His adoptive father Jemaine Thomas is charged with capital murder and due in Harris County District Court on Dec. 16. His adoptive mother, Tiffany Thomas faces injury to a child by omission and is to appear Feb. 14, 2023.