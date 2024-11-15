Tropical Storm Sara could cause life threatening flooding in Honduras, dumps more than 20 inches of rain

Tropical Storm Sara is unleashing heavy rainfall in northeastern Honduras, with life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides anticipated through the weekend.

Nearly 20 inches of rain had already fallen in parts of Honduras as of Friday morning with more to come.

As of Friday afternoon, Sara remained a Tropical Storm with warnings for northern Honduras. While Sara is not a hurricane, the tropical storm will continue to produce tremendous amounts of rain.

The tropical storm warning means that gusty winds and several inches of rainstorm surge are all a possibility.

Looking ahead at the forecast, Sara is expected to hang around the northern portion of Honduras. Throughout the weekend, 10–30 inches of rain is possible for the area.

That could lead to potentially life-threatening catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides.

Sara is expected to hang near Honduras over the weekend and then push what's left of it into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Sara could fall apart by Monday, but whatever is left will get pushed by a cold front. By mid next week, that moisture will likely get swept towards Florida.