Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Sara could cause life threatening flooding in Honduras, dumps more than 20 inches of rain

By and
Published  November 15, 2024 5:23pm CST
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Sara is unleashing heavy rainfall in northeastern Honduras, with life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides anticipated through the weekend.

Nearly 20 inches of rain had already fallen in parts of Honduras as of Friday morning with more to come.

Tropical Storm Sara: Vehicles attempting to travel despite major rainfall

Video sent in to FOX 26 showed vehicles attempting to get around in northern Honduras despite the major rainfall being left behind by Tropical Storm Sara.

As of Friday afternoon, Sara remained a Tropical Storm with warnings for northern Honduras. While Sara is not a hurricane, the tropical storm will continue to produce tremendous amounts of rain. 

Tropical Storm Sara leaving behind major rainfall

Video submitted to FOX 26 shows the major flooding occurring in northern Honduras due to Tropical Storm Sara.

The tropical storm warning means that gusty winds and several inches of rainstorm surge are all a possibility. 

Looking ahead at the forecast, Sara is expected to hang around the northern portion of Honduras. Throughout the weekend, 10–30 inches of rain is possible for the area.

Tropical Storm Sara causing major flooding

Video sent to FOX 26 shows a large area flooded in northern Honduras due to Tropical Storm Sara's torrential rainfall.

That could lead to potentially life-threatening catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides.

Sara is expected to hang near Honduras over the weekend and then push what's left of it into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Sara Bilingual Update

FOX 26 Reporter Jonathan Mejia along with FOX 26 Meteorologist Remeisha Shade have the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Sara through the weekend.

Sara could fall apart by Monday, but whatever is left will get pushed by a cold front. By mid next week, that moisture will likely get swept towards Florida.