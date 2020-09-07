Tropical Storm Rene joins Tropical Storm Paulette in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Rene has formed in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Rene is located about 180 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands as of 4 p.m.

TS Rene's maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph, and is moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Tropical Storm Rene could become a hurricane in the next two to three days.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands due to Tropical Storm Rene.

Tropical Storm Paulette has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and another tropical depression is also expected to become a tropical storm on Monday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Paulette is located about 1205 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving toward the west-northwest near 3 mph.

The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph, with higher gusts, and modest strengthening is expected over the next few days.

