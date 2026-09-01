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is in effect, Chambers County, Southern Liberty County
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until WED 7:00 PM CDT, San Jacinto County, Galveston Island, Polk County, Montgomery County, Inland Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Chambers County, Grimes County, Walker County, Brazos County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Houston County, Waller County
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Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County

Houston power outage tracker: CenterPoint, Entergy maps; report an outage

By
Tropical Weather
Updated September 1, 2026 6:47 PM CDT Published September 1, 2026 4:50 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Tropical Storm Edouard is moving across Texas.
    • We are tracking power outages.
    • Here's how to report an outage or check for outages in your area.

HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Edouard is sweeping across Southeast Texas, bringing the potential for power outages.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

Houston power outage tracker

By the numbers:

Here's how many outages have been reported as of 6:45 p.m.

  • Entergy Texas is reporting 63,875 customers affected by outages
  • Centerpoint Energy is reporting 911 customers affected by outages

Power outage maps & report an outage

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

Houston weather forecast

Tropical Storm Edouard made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday afternoon. It is bringing the potential for heavy rain, street flooding and gusty wind to Southeast Texas and the Houston area.

Click here for more.

The Source: The outage numbers come from the Entergy Texas and Centerpoint Energy websites. Forecast information comes from the FOX 26 weather team and the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical WeatherHouston