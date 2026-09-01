The Brief Tropical Storm Edouard is moving across Texas. We are tracking power outages. Here's how to report an outage or check for outages in your area.



Tropical Storm Edouard is sweeping across Southeast Texas, bringing the potential for power outages.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

Houston power outage tracker

By the numbers:

Here's how many outages have been reported as of 6:45 p.m.

Entergy Texas is reporting 63,875 customers affected by outages

Centerpoint Energy is reporting 911 customers affected by outages

Power outage maps & report an outage

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

Houston weather forecast

Tropical Storm Edouard made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday afternoon. It is bringing the potential for heavy rain, street flooding and gusty wind to Southeast Texas and the Houston area.

Click here for more.