Houston power outage tracker: CenterPoint, Entergy maps; report an outage
HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Edouard is sweeping across Southeast Texas, bringing the potential for power outages.
Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.
Houston power outage tracker
By the numbers:
Here's how many outages have been reported as of 6:45 p.m.
- Entergy Texas is reporting 63,875 customers affected by outages
- Centerpoint Energy is reporting 911 customers affected by outages
Power outage maps & report an outage
Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.
Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.
Houston weather forecast
Tropical Storm Edouard made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday afternoon. It is bringing the potential for heavy rain, street flooding and gusty wind to Southeast Texas and the Houston area.
The Source: The outage numbers come from the Entergy Texas and Centerpoint Energy websites. Forecast information comes from the FOX 26 weather team and the National Hurricane Center.