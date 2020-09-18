Tropical Storm Beta moving again in Gulf of Mexico, watches/warnings in effect in Houston area

Tropical Storm Beta formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday afternoon and is now strengthening.

Beta is expected to slowly move up the Texas Coast next week. Coastal flooding and heavy rainfall are the big concern.

Photo of TS Beta from Satellite (Source: NOAA)

According to the National Hurricane Center, TS Beta has maximum sustained winds at 60 mph as of the 10 p.m. Saturday update.

The tropical storm is located about 235 miles southeast of Galveston and is moving north-northeast at two miles per hour.

A Storm Surge Warning is now in effect for...

- Port Aransas, Texas to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana, including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

- Baffin Bay, Texas to Port Aransas, Texas including Baffin Bay and Corpus Christi Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

- Port Aransas, Texas to High Island, Texas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

- Port Aransas, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

- South of Port Aransas, Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande



The NHC says the slow movement will begin toward the Texas coastline starting on Sunday, followed by a slow northwest to north motion late Monday and Tuesday.

Beta is forecast to strengthen over the next few days, and the NHC says the system could be near or at hurricane strength sometime on Sunday.

At this point, the forecast is highly uncertain both in the location and size of this storm. The entire Texas coast, as well as portions of Louisiana and Mexico, are currently in the cone of uncertainty.

Saturday 10 p.m. cone of uncertainty. (Source: NHC)

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic on Friday morning, using the final name on NHC's 2020 list. After all 21 names are used up in a season, the Greek alphabet is used.

VOLUNTARY EVACUATIONS ISSUED

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has issued a voluntary evacuation order for the Bolivar Peninsula in preparation for Tropical Storm Beta. Residents are strongly encouraged to seek safety further inland for the duration of the storm. Henry added that the peninsula could become cut off from the rest of the county and emergency services could be impacted. Elevated tides are expected to be four to six feet starting on Saturday evening and lasting until mid-week.

City of Galveston Mayor ProTemp Craig Brown has issued a voluntary evacuation of the West End (west of the Seawall) and low-lying areas of the island in response to the high tides and rainfall expected.

Seabrook Mayor Thom Kolupski has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents and businesses in low-lying areas in Seabrook, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to State Highway 146 and Baywood Drive.

The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation for the community of Sargent, the township of Matagorda, and the bayfront area of the City of Palacio.

Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has issued a voluntary evacuation for low-lying coastal areas. See below:

Chambers County Judge Jimmy Slyvia has also issued a voluntary evacuation warning ahead of the storm.

FERRY SERVICE

The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District is reporting the Galveston Ferry is only carrying Bolivar residents from Galveston to Bolivar. However, all vehicles/passengers are being allowed to ride from Bolivar to Galveston.

What’s in a (tropical) name, anyway?

With the development of a subtropical storm off the coast of Portugal Friday morning {Alpha}, the Atlantic Hurricane Season took another historic turn and transitioned over to the Greek alphabet for naming tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin. Only one other time has the Greek alphabet been used when naming tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin and that was 2005.

The name ‘Wilfred’ was last on the list for Atlantic storm names for the 2020 season, completing the English alphabet where nearly all letters are assigned a corresponding name. The only letters left out the naming process are Q, U, X, Y, and Z.

So what’s in a name anyway? The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is in charge of naming tropical cyclones all over the globe. The practice of naming tropical cyclones began since it seemed easier to identify storm-systems in tropics. According to the WMO’s website, ‘Experience shows that the use of short, distinctive given names in written as well as spoken communications is quicker and less subject to error than the older more cumbersome latitude-longitude identification methods.”

Since 1953, Atlantic tropical cyclones have been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center. Those names are now controlled and updated by an international committee of the WMO. Interesting to note, the original name lists were only female names. Male names were introduced in 1979 and they now alternate with the female names. According to the WMO, six lists are used in rotation, thus the 2020 list will be used again in 2026 unless a name is retired.

It is often the case that a particular tropical cyclone is exceptionally damaging or costly, in which case the WMO reserves the right to retire a name. This is done simply because the WMO believes it would be ‘inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity.’ Names such as Harvey, Rita, Ike, Maria, and Sandy have all been retired. These infamous names will go down in history due to their impact on human life and property.

Now that we have exhausted the names associated with the English alphabet, we go Greek. We’re not totally in uncharted territory, though. In 2005, we saw six storms assigned to their respective Greek-letter so the question remains how deep into the Greek alphabet will we go. The Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t officially end until November 30 so we still have plenty of time to see more named-storms.

