Trinity County: Boil water notice issued for Harbor Point water system customers

A boil water notice has been issued for customers with the Harbor Point water system in Trinity County.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the boil water notice was issued due to a service outage caused by production issues from wholesale provider Lake Livingston WSC.

All customers in the area are urged to boil their water prior to consumption of any kind.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992.