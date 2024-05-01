Texas residents who are TRICARE beneficiaries can have an emergency refill on their prescriptions if their county was impacted by storm damage, the Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced.

Initially affecting Hill, McLennan, and Navarro counties, TRICARE beneficiaries in these areas were eligible for emergency prescription refills through May 8, 2024. The latest expansion broadens the coverage to include: Baylor, Chambers, Dickens, Ellis, Freestone, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Haskell, Hill, Hood, Hunt, Kaufman, Knox, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Madison, McLennan, Montgomery, Navarro, Polk, San Jacinto, Somervell, Tarrant, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, and Wichita counties.

HEALTH: Mammogram screening to detect breast cancer should now start at 40, panel says

Beneficiaries in these regions can receive emergency prescription refills through May 10, 2024.

MIDVALE, UT - SEPTEMBER 10: Bottles of prescription drugs are filled as they move down an automated line at the central pharmacy of Intermountain Heathcare on September 10, 2018 in Midvale, Utah. IHC along with other hospitals and philanthropies are Expand

To obtain an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries must present their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. In cases where the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should reach out to Express Scripts, Inc., or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To locate a network pharmacy, beneficiaries can contact Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303 or utilize the network pharmacy locator tool.

Whenever possible, beneficiaries are encouraged to visit the pharmacy where the prescription was initially filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be accessible at another store within that same chain. Alternatively, if the clinician who prescribed the medication is available, beneficiaries may request a new prescription to be called into any network pharmacy.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

In addition, TRICARE beneficiaries, excluding active duty service members, have access to urgent care services at any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider without the need for a referral. This flexibility enables beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable due to emergencies. However, beneficiaries experiencing what they reasonably believe to be an emergency are reminded to promptly call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency room.