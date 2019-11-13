Trench accident kills worker in north Houston

A plumber has been killed after a trench collapsed on Wednesday night in north Houston.

The incident happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 5600 block of North Freeway behind the business strip center. Some plumbers were putting in a line behind the building, digging a trench that was about 5 to 7 feet deep.

Due to improper structure, the trench collapsed on a worker. Another worker jumped on the backhoe, attempting to save him, but the trench continued to collapse, eventually pulling the backhoe into the trench.

Crews are on the scene and HPD and OSHA are investigating. It will take several hours for the scene to be processed the body to be recovered.

This is a developing story.