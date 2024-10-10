Venezuelan gang member arrested in Houston, DPS says

article

The Brief Jorgenys Robertson Cova, 32, was arrested in Houston on Oct. 7. Cova is said to be a confirmed member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. Gov. Abbott recently designated the gang as a foreign terrorist organization.



A member of a Venezuelan gang was arrested in Houston this week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS says 32-year-old Jorgenys Robertson Cova is a confirmed member of Tren de Aragua, a gang that has become a target for Texas law enforcement.

Cova was arrested after law enforcement received a tip about a possible gang member living in the Houston area.

Investigators later learned that Cova entered the country illegally and was wanted in Pearland for theft.

He was scheduled for an asylum hearing in Houston on Oct. 7, the same day he was arrested.

Cova was booked into the Brazoria County Jail.

DPS says Cova had tattoos of a five-point crown and a clock and roses, which are known markings for Tren de Aragua members.

The gang has come into the sights of Texas law enforcement after incidents, including the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

Court documents show that Nungaray's suspected murderers are believed to be members of Tren de Aragua.

Governor Greg Abbott recently designated Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization and the Texas Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of members in the gang.