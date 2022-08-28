Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation gives free classroom supplies to 1,000 Houston ISD teachers

article

1,000 Houston ISD teachers were gifted free classroom supplies Sunday, thanks to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation.

RELATED: Travis Scott launches Project HEAL for community initiatives months after Astroworld Tragedy

According to a press release, the move was held to assist Houston-area teachers, who often have to stock up classrooms from their own pockets. That's why the foundation launched by Houston native and rapper, Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, held a registration for 1,000 teachers to get free classroom supplies.

Within minutes, organizers said, 1,000 teachers with Houston ISD raced to take advantage of the generous donation and on Sunday, were able to collect their packages.

RELATED: Travis Scott pauses NY concert to keep attendees safe months after 10 people died at Astroworld Festival

Scott's own sister, Jordan Webster, who is also the spokesperson for CJF noted the importance of helping educators and empowering youth.

"We wanted to show our love and support for these school teachers because they are such a core essential part to the cultivation of young students and young leaders," she said in an interview. "To be able to know that we've been able to provide some relief for them today is what we wanted to happen today."