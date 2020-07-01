Travelers, employees required to wear face covering at DFW Airport starting Thursday

article

All travelers and employees at DFW Airport will be required to wear a face covering starting on Thursday.

The airport is now in line with mask ordinances mandated by Dallas and Tarrant counties.

RELATED: Coronavirus Continued Coverage

There could be up to a $500 fine imposed on businesses that don’t comply.

The airport is also continuing enhanced cleaning and sanitization.

People are being asked to bring their own face covering, and a face covering can be taken off while eating food or drinking.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases