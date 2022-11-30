Transformer explodes near Praxair Plant in Freeport, officials investigating

article

Officials are piecing together what caused a transformer to explode near a plant in Freeport, Texas.

Details are still pouring in, so information is limited, but authorities with Brazoria County were called to a transformer explosion in the 5400 block of State Highway 332.

Responding units saw heavy flames at the scene and worked to put them out. No injuries have been reported and officials have not issued a shelter-in-place at this time. Additionally, no power outages were reported in the area.

An investigation remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.