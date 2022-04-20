Train crashes into 18-wheeler leaving truck driver in critical condition

An 18-wheeler driver is in critical condition after a train crashed into the truck Wednesday morning.

Officials say the initial crash happened in the 16900 block of Katy Hockley Road in Hockley, Texas.

SkyFOX was over the area and saw the trailer of the truck at an intersection a great distance away from where the cabin was dragged by the train.

Several Harris County law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to a hospital by LifeFlight in critical but stable condition.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash is currently under investigation.