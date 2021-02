article

The Houston Fire Department has responded to a train derailment on the 8200 block of Clinton Drive Friday morning around 5 a.m.

According to firefighters, five tanker cars were derailed, three of them onto their side.

The tankers were reportedly carrying a flammable liquid.

It is not yet known what caused the train derailment.

