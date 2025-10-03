Traffic switch starts Friday on US 90A/Old Spanish Trail

The Brief A traffic switch is coming up on US 90A/Old Spanish Trail beginning Friday night. Drivers are advised to expect delays and follow signs.



Drivers need to know about a traffic switch coming up on US 90A/Old Spanish Trail beginning Friday night.

US 90A/Old Spanish Trail traffic switch

Big picture view:

TxDOT will close eastbound mainlanes of US 90A to begin reconstructing them as part of a rehabilitation project. Traffic will switch to the westbound side.

The closures:

According to TxDOT, the following changes will go into effect beginning Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.:

US 90A eastbound from Lozier St to MLK Blvd: Mainlanes will be closed, and traffic will switch to the westbound mainlanes of US 90A.

US 90A westbound from MLK Blvd to Del Rio St: Two left mainlanes will be closed. One lane will be open in each direction to traffic.

US 90A eastbound frontage road at Griggs Rd will be closed.

What you can do:

As a detour, motorists will continue westbound on US 90A, turn right on Cullen Blvd, and continue Cullen Blvd to Griggs Rd.

Drivers are advised to expect delays, consider taking another route and following posted signs.