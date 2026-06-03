Traffic: Mueschke Road closed after truck loses load of cinder blocks

A road in northwest Harris County is closed after an 18-wheeler lost its load of cinder blocks.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported there was a major crash on Mueschke Road involving a heavy truck just south of FM 2920.

A truck carrying cinder blocks was reportedly hit by a vehicle, causing the load to scatter and block the roadway, officials say.

At this time, both northbound and southbound lanes of Mueschke Road are closed. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.