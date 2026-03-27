Traffic: I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound weekend closure postponed
HOUSTON - A closure scheduled for this weekend on the I-10 Freeway has been postponed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Weekend traffic closures
What we know:
The closure would have impacted eastbound mainlanes of the Katy Freeway from 610 West Loop and US 290 to Washington Avenue/Westcott Street. The closure was scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
The purpose was for routine pavement repairs.
What we don't know:
It's unclear when the repairs will be rescheduled.
What you can do:
See closures here.
The Source: Information has been provided by Texas Department of Transportation and Houston TranStar.