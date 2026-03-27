The Brief A closure on I-10 this weekend has been postponed. The eastbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway were scheduled to be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. TxDOT says the roadways was supposed to undergo routine pavement repairs.



A closure scheduled for this weekend on the I-10 Freeway has been postponed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Weekend traffic closures

What we know:

The closure would have impacted eastbound mainlanes of the Katy Freeway from 610 West Loop and US 290 to Washington Avenue/Westcott Street. The closure was scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The purpose was for routine pavement repairs.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the repairs will be rescheduled.

What you can do:

See closures here.