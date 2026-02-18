Expand / Collapse search

Traffic alert: 18-wheeler, train crash at Highway 90 in Missouri City

Published  February 18, 2026 3:26pm CST
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Missouri City police report there will be delays in traffic in southwest Houston after a crash involving a train and 18-wheeler.

The accident happened at Highway 90 and Cravens Road near Beltway 8, police say.

Crews are at the scene to manage the incident. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

The Source: Information in their article has been provided by Missouri City Police.

