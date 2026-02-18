Traffic alert: 18-wheeler, train crash at Highway 90 in Missouri City
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Missouri City police report there will be delays in traffic in southwest Houston after a crash involving a train and 18-wheeler.
The accident happened at Highway 90 and Cravens Road near Beltway 8, police say.
Crews are at the scene to manage the incident. No injuries have been reported.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
