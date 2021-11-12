Trae Tha Truth reacts to AstroWorld tragedy, pledges to continue supporting others

One of the performers for AstroWorld was Houston’s own Trae Tha Truth, and it was obviously canceled, but now the rapper and philanthropist is helping unite people to help them during this difficult time.

His efforts in the community also gave him Joe Biden’s Presidential Lifetime Achieve Award on Friday.

"When they called me with it, I told them don’t play with me! It is really. It is appreciated," said Trae.

In regards to helping everyone unite and move forward, he said, "What is the solution of how we move forward? If moving forward means packing a little bit more weight to uplift yall, to when I get tired, you uplift me, you know. Our slogan is ‘We Are One.’ Now everybody uses it. We are one."

The slogan is for Relief Gang – a volunteer group he helped form after Hurricane Harvey. They bring people together and are at the forefront to help wherever they can.

"My heart goes out. Anything that is needed, whether it be the families, whether it be the victims, whether it be Travis, anyone that had this experience, we all are going to come together. We will deal with what we have to deal with and do it amongst each other, and we will keep moving forward to make it happen," said Trae.

Moving forward he is helping Bun B and other industry leaders with an event called ‘Breaking Bread’ at 8th Wonder Brewery. It’s Sunday from 1-8 pm, and a portion of the proceeds will be going to the victims of last week’s tragedy.