Traders Village vendor shot in NW Harris Co. after confronting shoplifters: HCSO

A Traders Village vendor was shot in the back after he confronted shoplifters at his booth on Sunday evening, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. at the flea market on North Eldridge Parkway.

According to investigators, the vendor approached two people who were shoplifting clothing from his booth, and he tried to get his property back.

That’s when a physical altercation occurred, and the vendor was assaulted, the sheriff’s office says.

At some point, authorities say, one of the suspects shot the vendor in the back.

HCSO says the two subjects fled the scene on foot but were detained by deputies who responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is now reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators collected surveillance video from the scene and are speaking with witnesses.

Authorities say the victim has been a vendor at the market for a decade.