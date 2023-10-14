On Saturday, the Houston area experienced an annular solar eclipse where a portion of the sun was blocked out by the moon. Many are now curious about when the next eclipse will be.

The next time Texas will be in the path of an eclipse is April 8, 2024, and it will be a total solar eclipse which means the moon will block out the entire sun.

According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, the event will begin around noon and totality will take place at 1:30 p.m. The event will take a path from Del Rio to Texarkana.

Totality will last from around seconds to about four and a half minutes depending on where you're watching from along the eclipse's path. You'll need to be in the path of totality to see the full experience.

There are several state park locations that will be in the path of the total eclipse.

Total Solar Eclipse map (Credit to Texas Parks & Wildlife Department)

If you want to watch at a park, you can reserve a campsite or day pass for viewing. You need a pre-purchased pass or camping permit to enter the park on the day of the eclipse.

Day passes need to be reserved up to a month before your visit and campsites up to five months.

If you're planning on watching the eclipse, it is important to protect your eyes by wearing filtered eclipse glasses. Since it is a total eclipse, it is only safe to look directly at the sun during the time of totality, but you will need to immediately put the glasses back on when totality is ending.

The eclipse can also be seen through a pinhole viewer.