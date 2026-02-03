Tornado Warning expires for Liberty County, viewer video shows strong damage

The Brief A tornado warning was issued for Liberty County on Tuesday afternoon. The NWS says there is a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. Watch live coverage in the video player above.



A tornado warning for Liberty County has expired on Tuesday afternoon.

Tornado warning for Liberty County expires

A tornado warning was in effect for the west central portion of the county until 4:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cleveland, moving east at 20 mph.

A tornado has not been confirmed at this time.

What is a tornado warning?

Why you should care:

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. During a tornado warning, there is imminent danger to life and property.

What you can do:

You should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building (no mobile homes) and avoid windows.

Viewer video shows strong damage

Viewer video submitted to FOX 26 is showing the damage left behind from the strong storm that sparked a tornado warning near Plum Grove.

You can see the damage in the video player below.