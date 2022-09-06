Houston police reveal top 5 most stolen vehicles so far this year

New numbers from the Houston Police Department reveal the most targeted vehicle by thieves within the city this year.

According to data provided by HPD, Houston has averaged between 1,100 and 1,500 stolen vehicles every month in 2022. However, Chevy and GMC trucks are the most targeted by thieves.

"Since the first time they took it, we thought we were lucky we got it back," said Jackelin Garcia. "We were happy about it. Then, it happened again. It’s just frustrating."

Garcia says her husband’s 2003 Chevy Silverado has been stolen from outside their apartment in Spring Branch twice in the last four months. Surveillance video shows at least two suspects involved in the incidents.

"It was fast," said Garcia. "Like two minutes and they took it. There’s just a lot of people stealing cars nowadays, I guess."

Stolen Chevy trucks don’t appear to be that unusual according to recent data. So far this year, Chevy trucks are targeted the most by thieves, and it’s not even close.

TOP 5 STOLEN CARS IN HOUSTON (THROUGH JULY 2022)

Chevy Silverado: 1,490

GMC Sierra 1500: 659

Ford F-150: 371

Ford F-250: 333

Dodge Ram: 322

"This is the type they’re stealing," said HPD Sgt. Tracy Hicks from their auto theft division. "Maybe the top of the line, but it doesn’t have all of the extras, because it blends in. It doesn’t stick out in traffic."

General Motors makes both Chevy and GMC trucks. So, the trend is even more noticeable when combining the number of stolen Chevy and GMC trucks.

"If we total up all of our other stolen cars, even down to the top 20 and total them up, they don’t add up to the amount of Chevy/GMC vehicles being stolen," said Sgt. Hicks. "Crooks have figured out how to steal these with little or no tools at all."

COMBINING MAKERS FROM THE TOP 5 STOLEN LIST

Chevy/GMC trucks: 2,149

Ford trucks: 704

Dodge trucks: 322

Sgt. Hicks says burglars are using a tool to trick computers in these trucks into thinking they have the electric key. Within minutes, Hicks says thieves can steal certain Chevy and GMC truck models.

"If they’re taking longer than two minutes, they’re just not a professional," said Hicks.

Police would like people concerned about their vehicle getting stolen to invest in a new alarm system. Also, if you purchase a used car, try the hand key in all the doors to make sure it works. If only the electric key is successful in unlocking the doors, police say the vehicle is likely stolen.

"Go drop the $400 for upgraded alarms, kill switches, and tracking devices," said Hicks.