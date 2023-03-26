Expand / Collapse search

Top 10 best restaurants in Houston as of March 2023, according to Yelp

FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Unless you're new to Houston, you probably don't know about how awesome the food scene is here.

You can't really go wrong by eating at a majority of restaurants in Houston. However, if you or someone close to you (we won't tell) has a hard time picking a place to eat, we've got you covered. 

Yelp has a list of the top 10 restaurants in Houston, as of March 2023, and in typical space city fashion, the cuisine is versatile for any palate. 

  1. d'Alba (American) 
  2. Moon Rabbit (Vietnamese) 
  3. Squable (Modern European/American) 
  4. La Lucha (Seafood/Southern)
  5. Rooster & Rice (Thai)
  6. Local Table (Vegan/Brunch)
  7. Layne's Chicken Fingers (Chicken Wings/Sandwiches)
  8. LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar (Asian Fusion) 
  9. Gatlin's Fins & Feathers (Southern) 
  10. Jun (American)