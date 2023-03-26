Top 10 best restaurants in Houston as of March 2023, according to Yelp
HOUSTON - Unless you're new to Houston, you probably don't know about how awesome the food scene is here.
SUGGESTED: Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
You can't really go wrong by eating at a majority of restaurants in Houston. However, if you or someone close to you (we won't tell) has a hard time picking a place to eat, we've got you covered.
MORE STORIES ABOUT HOUSTON RESTAURANTS
Yelp has a list of the top 10 restaurants in Houston, as of March 2023, and in typical space city fashion, the cuisine is versatile for any palate.
- d'Alba (American)
- Moon Rabbit (Vietnamese)
- Squable (Modern European/American)
- La Lucha (Seafood/Southern)
- Rooster & Rice (Thai)
- Local Table (Vegan/Brunch)
- Layne's Chicken Fingers (Chicken Wings/Sandwiches)
- LORO Asian Smokehouse & Bar (Asian Fusion)
- Gatlin's Fins & Feathers (Southern)
- Jun (American)