Tony Earls Jr. trial: Prosecution, defense rest in trial

The Brief The prosecution and defense have rested in the trial of Tony Earls Jr. Earls Jr. is charged with manslaughter in the death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez in 2022. A crime scene expert from Montgomery County was on the stand Monday and testified that she believes Earls Jr. fired all ten shots.



Tony Earls Jr. trial: Both sides rest in trial, closing arguments expected Tuesday

Earls Jr. is charged with manslaughter in the death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez in 2022.

Police say Earls Jr. fired at Arlene's family’s vehicle, incorrectly believing a suspect who had just robbed him at an ATM, was in it.

Earls claims he was shooting at someone who robbed him at an ATM outside a bank on Woodridge.

Alvarez, who was riding in a car with her family, was struck by one of the bullets and killed.

A crime scene expert from Montgomery County was on the stand Monday and testified that she believes Earls Jr. fired all ten shots.

What's next:

Closing arguments are expected to begin on Tuesday.

You can watch the entire trial from the start on FOX Local. We'll also be streaming the closing arguments as well.