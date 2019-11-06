Tony Buzbee denies election night intoxication

With Houston's mayoral run-off battle barely a few hours old, incumbent and frontrunner Sylvester Turner urged a media examination of the election night behavior of his challenger Tony Buzbee.

"I do think it's important for you all to ask the questions of Mr. Buzbee. If you found his behavior to be questionable and not appropriate and certainly not befitting someone who is seeking the top job in the City of Houston," said Turner.

During a 15-minute address to his supporters, witnesses say Buzbee appeared to slur words and dwell uncomfortably on abusive treatment by his father.

"Mom, I love you so much. My Dad, not so much. No just saying. My Dad was pretty mean and he would you know....." said Buzbee in one of multiple moments that left viewers questioning whether the well-known lawyer was under the influence.

Today a clearly rested and more articulate candidate flatly denied intoxication claiming he was simply exhausted.

"No, no, no, nothing at all, no, no. You know for the last week I've barely slept, but last night I slept like a baby once we figured were going into the run-off and it's a new chapter. We are going to get busy," said an upbeat Buzbee.

Back on message, Buzbee pledged a "full-on slugfest" over the next 38 days engaging Turner on a wide range of issues including chronic homelessness, stray animals and failure to pay firefighters fairly.

"The question is, are we better off than we were 4 years ago? I would respectfully submit, no, we are not. I'm going to spend whatever it takes to beat a corrupt politician," said Buzbee.