Tomball woman charged with murder called 911 to confess to shooting boyfriend

A Tomball woman was arrested and charged on Monday after calling the police to admit she shot her boyfriend.

Nancy Merrel, 68, was charged with murdering her 67-year-old boyfriend and booked in Harris County Jail.

Deadly shooting in Tomball

What we know:

According to the Tomball Police Department, Merell called 911 around 7:57 p.m. about a weapons disturbance. She told dispatchers she had just shot her boyfriend.

Officers responded to a local apartment complex on Village Square Drive near Quinn Road. They found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tomball police say life-saving efforts were taken, but the man died from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim.

The motivation behind the shooting is unknown.