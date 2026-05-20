Tomball woman charged with murder called 911 to confess to shooting boyfriend
TOMBALL, Texas - A Tomball woman was arrested and charged on Monday after calling the police to admit she shot her boyfriend.
Nancy Merrel, 68, was charged with murdering her 67-year-old boyfriend and booked in Harris County Jail.
Deadly shooting in Tomball
What we know:
According to the Tomball Police Department, Merell called 911 around 7:57 p.m. about a weapons disturbance. She told dispatchers she had just shot her boyfriend.
Officers responded to a local apartment complex on Village Square Drive near Quinn Road. They found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Tomball police say life-saving efforts were taken, but the man died from his injuries.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the victim.
The motivation behind the shooting is unknown.
The Source: Tomball Police Department.