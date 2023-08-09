Tomball water conservation: Stage 2 drought contingency in effect

The City of Tomball announced they have entered into stage 2 drought conditions due to extreme heat and lack of rain.

According to officials, the city is under mandatory watering restrictions after water demand exceeded 70% of production capacity for three consecutive days.

Under these mandatory watering restrictions, the city says the following rules are in place:

Watering with irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers is prohibited between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Watering with a bucket or watering can is permitted at any time.

All customers must adhere to the following watering schedule: Odd Addresses (address ends in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9): Wednesdays Even Addresses (address ends in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8): Thursdays

Washing vehicles (excluding commercial car washes) and filling swimming pools are prohibited between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Use of water for fountains or ponds is prohibited (excluding ponds that support aquatic life).

You can also click here to view the full Drought Contingency Plan for the City of Tomball.