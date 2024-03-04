One Tomball resident is a millionaire after claiming a $2 million Powerball prize, officials said.

According to the Texas Lottery, the ticket was for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2023.

Officials said the winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Rosehill Mini Mart, located at 18402 FM 2920 Road in Tomball.

The winning quick pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (10-11-26-27-34), but not the red Powerball number (7). The Power Play number was 4.

Powerball grand prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

By choosing Power Play for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*.

A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-grand prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected.

(*The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.)

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.